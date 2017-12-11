Video: Santa drops into Martin House Hospice by helicopter

Spread the news!















Yorkshire private aviation company Multiflight, Leeds Bradford Airport and Emmerdale star Gaynor Faye are helping make it a Christmas to remember for children and their families at Martin House Hospice in Boston Spa on the morning of Monday 11 December 2017.

It had looked as though the visit would not happen as the field used for landing the helicopter in previously is now a building site. However, Boston Spa farmers Tim and Liz Clayton stepped in to save the day, offering an alternative landing site close to the hospice. It was then action stations to get everything organised in just a few days, but everyone’s good will and determination to make this special visit happen has ensured everything has been arranged at short notice.

Multiflight is providing a Dauphin helicopter from its fleet of VIP charter helicopters to fly Santa in with presents, and among Santa’s helpers will be actress Gaynor Faye, who plays Megan Macey in Emmerdale. Waiting to greet them at the hospice will be children, parents, family members and hospice staff.

Multiflight and Leeds Bradford Airport have joined forces again this year to provide a helicopter and presents for a special treat for the children, young people and their families. Thanks go to the airport and to fire truck manufacturer Rosenbauer and Yorkshire County Cricket Club for providing the presents.

Linda Nicholls, Multiflight’s Charter Manager, said: This special Christmas treat for the children, their families and the staff at Martin House Hospice is a highlight of our year and we are thrilled it can happen again this year. We are delighted Gaynor Faye can join us this year. Martin House Hospice is a fantastic, deserving charity which we have proudly supported for a number of years and the arrival of Santa and Gaynor is sure to be a wonderful occasion for everyone at the hospice.

Phil Forster, Leeds Bradford Airport’s Aviation Development and Corporate Affairs Manager, said: It’s magnificent to see the children’s faces light up when Santa arrives with his sack of presents and Gaynor from Emmerdale has added an extra element of surprise. We love to be part of this visit, creating a truly memorable day for children and families at Martin House Children’s Hospice.

Oliver North, Managing Director of Rosenbauer UK, said: As the manufacturer of Leeds Bradford Airport’s fire trucks, we’re incredibly happy to be in a position to be able to support this wonderful event by donating toys for Martin House Hospice.

Mark Arthur, Yorkshire County Cricket Club Chief Executive, said: We are delighted to support Club Partner Multiflight and Leeds Bradford Airport with this fantastic initiative. We hope that we are able to help make this Christmas memorable for many families at Martin House Children’s Hospice.





Clair Holdsworth, Director of Care at Martin House said: Santa arriving in his helicopter is one of the most exciting events in our Christmas calendar. The children, families and staff eagerly await his arrival and love to watch the helicopter circle and land. Some of the children are too poorly or find it difficult to visit Santa in his grotto and it is lovely to be able to bring Santa to them and for the children and their families to experience this wonderful event. A visit to the hospice by Santa in a helicopter is a very special occasion for the children and their families and a memory they can treasure. We want to say a big thank you to everyone involved in making it happen.

The hospice needs to raise £6.5 million annually to run the service, providing community care and also care at its purpose built hospice in Boston Spa, Wetherby, for children and young people across West, East and North Yorkshire. Martin House offers family-led care for children with life-threatening and life-limiting illnesses. It is a place where children, young people and their families can stay from time to time along their journey and find support, rest and practical help. Last year the hospice supported more than 420 children and young people and their families and also 150 bereaved families.

To find out more about the hospice and the service it provides, or to make a donation, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk