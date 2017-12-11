“Putting” disabled people first as golf competition raises more than £3500 for Disability Action Yorkshire

Pitch Perfect Effort! Pictured back row left to right are: Pauline Paul, Stephen Paul and Disability Action Yorkshire’s Claro Road Care Home Manager Karen Minteh and, front row left to right, Claro Road customers Eliza Bennett, Ian Slattery and Kaylie Atkinson

Spread the news!















A Harrogate charity has received a “wedge” of money thanks to the fundraising efforts of a Welsh golf society.

Disability Action Yorkshire is £3,665 better off following a year of the activity by members of the Talacre Beach Golf Society.

Formed in 2000, the club captain for the year has the privilege of selecting which charity they will be supporting via a host of activities, culminating in a golf day at Rhuddlan Golf Club, followed by an evening of entertainment including a raffle and auction.

This year’s captain, Stephen Paul, chose Disability Action Yorkshire as his brother-in-law Ian Slattery is a long-standing resident of its Claro Road residential care home.

Items under the hammer included signed football shirts and a week-long stay in a lodge at the caravan park where all the members of the golf society first met.

Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire Chief Executive, said: We are incredibly grateful to Stephen and his Talacre Golf Society colleagues for choosing our charity and raising such magnificent sum for us. Like all charities, we rely on the generosity of grant giving organisations, businesses and individuals to help us continue with the work we do in supporting disabled people across the Harrogate District.



