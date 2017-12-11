Julian Smith MP welcomes announcement that Tour de Yorkshire will return to the Ripon area

Spread the news!















Julian Smith MP welcomes this week’s announcement that the Tour de Yorkshire will be returning to the Ripon area as part of its 2018 route.

Next year, a number of villages around Ripon will feature in stage four of the race which this year has been extended to four days. This stage of the route will go through the villages of Burnsall, Kilnsey, Kettlewell, Masham and Pateley Bridge.

The area has hosted a number of successful cycling events in the past few years and Julian was pleased to support the Tour de Yorkshire when the route came through the area in 2016. He was also heavily involved in promoting the Yorkshire leg of the Tour de France in 2014.

Julian Smith MP said: This is fantastic news for our area. The race brings tourists and visitors to the Yorkshire Dales and promises to promote our wonderful part of the country. I am really pleased that the race will once again pass through the Ripon area and our communities will be able to work together to get involved.



