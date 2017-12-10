West Park United Reformed Church support for Baby Basics

Spread the news!















At its annual gift service, members and friends of West Park United Reformed Church in Victoria Avenue Harrogate, donated products and items of clothing to the local branch of Baby Basics.

Baby Basics is a volunteer-led project aiming to support new mothers and families who are struggling to meet the financial and practical burden of looking after a new baby.

In his address to a packed congregation The Rev John Campbell thanked everyone and said that he was humbled by the generosity of members and friends of West Park URC who have a long history of supporting local charities in the town and this occasion was no exception. Currently profits from the West Park coffee shop are being donated to Baby Basics.