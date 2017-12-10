Synergy celebrates double awards win in trailblazing year  

Spread the news!















Synergy Automotive have been given two national industry awards.

The Harrogate-based car and van leasing provider scooped Best Medium Leasing Broker and Best Medium Leasing Broker Customer Service Award from the Leasing Broker Federation.

The company also made the shortlist of three in the overall UK Broker of the Year category.

The judging criteria included growth, level of quality and service, excellence in customer experience and the ability to demonstrate a culture of sector compliance within the framework of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

2017 has been a formative year for the 28-strong team supplying over £45m of vehicles to its varied client base, which includes PLCs, limited companies, SMEs and a growing number of private individuals.

Synergy also received the coveted independent Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award for the third consecutive year (2014-2017) with a Feefo 5 Star rating and a Net Promoter Score of 93 in 2017. A major investment in people and technology has further enhanced customer service and delivery.

Jo Elms, chair of judges and director of ESE Consulting said: Clinching these highly-coveted awards against the toughest competition to date is testimony to Synergy’s reputation as a respected national player which consistently goes above and beyond for its customers. The accolades are richly deserved.

Synergy MD, Paul Parkinson, said: In a fast moving and changing world, we are continually working to build our business around our customers to consistently deliver an excellent leasing experience. Winning these two categories is a huge honour which endorses our ethos and reflects the dedication, drive and enthusiasm of our great people who really make the difference.