Emergency services are currently (13:30 on 10 December 2017) dealing with a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. It is on a crossing near to the Empress roundabout.

The pedestrian is injured and currently being treated at the scene.

The road is closed in both directions from the Empress roundabout to North Park Road (the junction near the toilet block on the Stray)

Further details to follow.