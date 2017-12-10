Horticap Commissioned to Dress Fairy Tale Christmas Market

Spread the news!













Harrogate Charity Deck Yorkshire’s first Grimm fairy tale themed Christmas market

Launching this December 14-21st, is a unique and magical Christmas experience, where the adventure begins as you step through the enchanted book cover entrance, into a world of glittering festivities. Themed on Brothers Grimm, fairy tales take a twisted turn amongst the ancient ruins of Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds, as performance and live music ignites the Yorkshire region with Christmas cheer and festive beer!

Harrogate-based horticultural team and registered charity Horticap, has been commissioned for the second year running to provide a forest setting inside the ancient ruins of Kirkstall Abbey – the backdrop for the theatrical Festive shopping and entertainment extravaganza this December.

From one-of-a-kind gifts, to themed cocktails, stocking fillers, seasonal street food, mulled wine and festive-fueled entertainment for even the most discerning Grimm Grinch, Leeds hidden Market promises an alternative shopping experience.

Phil Airey, Director at Horticap said: We are all excited to be part of the festive experience once again. Our students are working hard to prepare for the event, and are also excited to be attending what will no-doubt be a magical experience for all.

The line-up includes Brass Band, Twisted Cabaret, Aerial performance, and a festive lip-sync mash-up, whilst also introducing audience participation for Carol-oke and Musical Bingo.

Show Organiser, Julia Benfield said: We wanted to bring something different to Leeds this Christmas, prompting people to take a real time out, and enjoy something unique, a different world, where you forget the outside pressures, and get lost in the magic. We’ve created a unique environment, both interactive and immersive, mixing shopping with performance, socialising and plenty of Christmas cheer! We’ve spent the last year working on introducing interactive elements to the programming, and really want to instill the child like joy of Christmas across people of all backgrounds, beliefs and ages. This is about coming together, uniting, and enjoying the festive season.

This unique event, advises audiences to expect the dark, the twisted, the outlandish, both in décor and performance style with its Grimm based theme, whilst also prompting audience participation, and a good old song and dance along the way.

Creative Director Jamila Juma-Ware added: This isn’t your typical fairy tale story, there are no rules. This is Grimm, it’s a dark adventure, but with festive twists and turns, and a little retail thrown in too. We’ve merged our favorite activities into one this Christmas, where else can you eat, drink, shop, sing, dance, be dazzled with entertainment, and adorn yourself in glitter.

Leeds Hidden Christmas Market takes over Kirkstall Abbey, 14-21st December, offering live music, performance, and twisted entertainment, guiding you through a magical market, featuring local independents and sparkling festive tipples.





The hidden experience unravels over five hours; family friendly by day, and adults only at night – giving the perfect opportunity to let your hair down, and unleash your inner child.

More details which tease at the entertainment, tasty treats and Christmas stalls will be released on the Leeds Hidden Christmas Market Facebook page, but in true secret style, the magic will only be fully revealed, once you step through the enchanted book cover, and into the fairy tale.

This is a ticket only event with performances and access to the undercover market starting on Thursday 14th December, running until Thursday 21st. For more details, and to book tickets, visit: www.wegottickets.com/hidden-christmas-market