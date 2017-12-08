It all started with the click of a mouse!

Spread the news!















Harrogate businesswoman Cheryl Bridges is proud to announce the launch of her new company Translation Mouse. Set to challenge and transform the way companies currently utilise translation services for their global marketing communications and document requirements, Cheryl has identified, and is filling a gap in the marketplace, by providing a flexible, bespoke and transparent service to a print-ready finish where required.

Working closely with companies across diverse market sectors, Translation Mouse’s success is borne from its focus on project management and consultancy. The very essence of the company’s service provision is to manage the translation process from start to finish to company specific requirements. This tailor-made way of delivering a first class service is supported by marrying up each task to carefully selected country and culture defined translators who work collaboratively to provide an enhanced level of translation.

Cheryl Bridges, Managing Director said: Historically translation companies act as brokers by sending the transcript away to dedicated companies who provide verbatim translation with very limited input. Translation Mouse is different. We act as an external in-house department working to specific business individuality. Translators, when asked, can provide cultural awareness and advice on how you should say something in another language for clearer messaging; thus focusing on the purpose of the translation. Having gained a wealth of experience within this industry over the last ten years, it has been my love of and interest in different cultures that has assisted me in taking this business to another plane. Listening to my customer’s needs and delivering first class customer service is what is setting Translation Mouse apart from our closest competition.



