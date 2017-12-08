MP’s Christmas card competition winner announced

Spread the news!















Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones, will be using a design created by Louisa Stokes – a pupil at Western Primary School in Harrogate – for his Christmas e-card.

The design was chosen from hundreds submitted by local school children in response to Mr Jones’s ‘Create a Christmas e-card for your MP’ competition. The competition has run for each of the last seven years and it is the first time that a pupil from Western Primary School has won.

Louisa’s e-card will be sent to local groups and constituents.

The competition entries were judged by the Mayor, Cllr Anne Jones, Penny Mackenzie – a former primary school teacher, and Amanda Reeve who works at Harrogate High school.

Andrew said: This competition always feels like the start of Christmas to me. There were hundreds of designs entered and it was clear that a lot of effort had been put in to them by the pupils. Louisa’s design was colourful, creative and full of Christmas cheer, the judges were very impressed and I know that the recipients will be too.

Louisa was awarded a framed copy of her Christmas card. Each primary school that entered had a ‘local winner’ and every child who submitted an entry received a special certificate personally signed by Mr Jones.



