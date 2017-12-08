Harrogate drink driver, twice caught three times over the legal limit, banned for four years

Rachael Swinburn-Ledger was arrested on 6 August 2017 and then again on 3 November 2017

A 47 year old woman from Harrogate has been handed a four year driving ban after being convicted of two drink driving offences.

Rachael Swinburn-Ledger was arrested on 6 August 2017 and then again on 3 November 2017. On both occasions, Swinburn-Ledger was found to be three times in excess of the legal limit.

Swinburn-Ledger pleaded guilty to both offences at Harrogate Magistrates Court on 30 November 2017.

In addition to the four year driving ban, Swinburn-Ledger also received a 120 hours unpaid work community order.

Traffic Constable David Minto of Harrogate Road Policing Team said: This court result should serve as a stark and sobering reminder to anyone that drink and drug driving in North Yorkshire will not be tolerated. We will utilise every tool at our disposal to bring offenders before the courts and make the roads a much safer place for everyone.