Further signage erected at New Park roundabout

Councillor Geoff Webber raised concerns at this mornings Area Committee (7 December 2017) that the New Park roundabout was dangerous following lane marking changes.

Lane marking changes have been made so that when travelling from the Harrogate town centre (Ripon road/ A61) vehicles can use both lanes on entry to the roundabout and then need to merger on the exit to the rounabout.

Councillor Webber called for the junction to be returned to as it was before, along with a review. He said there had been several accidents due to the changes and many people had gone to him with concerns.

North Yorkshire County Council, Area Highways Manager, Nigel Smith explained that the changes had been made to improve the flow of traffic and that additional signage had been erected this week. He wasn’t aware of any accident and said there would be a daytime and nighttime safety audit with the junction needing to settle down with road users getting used to the change.

Councillor Stanley Lumley commented that he personally used the junction frequently and that people were not used to having two lanes heading towards Ripon around the roundabout and that the space to merge on exit from the roundabout was limited.



