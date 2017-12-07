Ashville launches district-wide schools competition to use swimming pool for free

Spread the news!















Harrogate’s Ashville College is launching a district-wide competition for primary schools to win the chance to use its swimming pool free of charge.

The school – which this year is celebrating its 140th anniversary and has just seen the completion of the £3.8m redevelopment of its Sports Centre – is challenging schools to design a mural that will grace the swimming pool’s rear wall.

The competition winners will have the opportunity to secure an hour-long slot, which will give the children time to change, have a half an hour swimming lesson, and then change before leaving.

And, in order for more than one school to benefit from the two-weekly slots available, runners-up will also be chosen, enabling each school to have one term’s use, except the first two winners who will have an extra half-term’s use.

Ashville will also cover the cost for the chosen schools to use their British Swimming-qualified instructors, unless they would prefer their own selected instructors. The only cost required for each school to cover is the transport to and from school!

The judging panel, which will include Headmaster Richard Marshall, will select schools in twos – two overall winners first – followed by two more for subsequent terms and so on. The winners will be announced in mid-January, with the overall winner seeing their design going on public view.

The pool will be available for use for the first two winning schools after the 2018 February half-term break.





Headmaster Richard Marshall said: Ashville has been an integral part of the Harrogate community for 140 years and we are keener than ever to share our facilities with the local community. To mark the completion of the redeveloped Sports Centre, we are offering local schools the chance to use the swimming pool free of charge. At 30m, it is the longest in the district, and it has been greatly enhanced by the recent investment. We hope schools take us up on our offer and we look forward to not only receiving the entries, but also exhibiting the winning design and welcoming the winners to Ashville Sports Centre.

Schools interested in entering the competition should contact marketing@ashville.co.uk by Friday, December 15, 2017. Schools will then be sent a competition pack which will need to be completed by January 26, 2018.