naughtone placed number 39 in Sunday Times Virgin Fast Track 100

Spread the news!















naughtone, a furniture design and manufacturing company is one of six Yorkshire based companies to appear on the Sunday Times’ league table of Britain’s fastest growing private companies.

Published on Sunday 3 December in the Sunday Times paper, the annual Sunday Times Virgin Fast Track 100 league table ranks Britain’s private companies with the fastest growing sales. naughtone, whose headquarters are in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, is a new entrant to this league, and following the opening of their London and Chicago showrooms, 2017 sales reached £15.2m.

Matt Welsh, naughtone Sales Director said: We’re extremely excited to have been recognised in such a highly regarded and broadly distributed publication as the Sunday Times. Our placement is testament to the dedication of the whole naughtone team across our global sites, and their dedication to growing the business.

naughtone’s unique British designs are available on a global scale and they are one of the fastest growing companies in the furniture design and manufacturing industry, having to expand rapidly to accommodate international growth, supported by production facilities in North America. Naughtone products are on display throughout the North America, Asia and EMEA and even as far afield as Australia, with clients including Google, Airbnb and Microsoft.

Virgin has sponsored the Sunday Times Virgin Fast Rack 100 awards for the past 21 years. Sir Richard Branson of Virgin commented: Entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of the economy; driving innovation, creating jobs and challenging industry norms. The achievements of the companies on this year’s Fast Track 100 list are fantastic. It’s clear over the coming years UK business will have to adapt to different conditions and we must do all we can to support our entrepreneurs – who will be the engines of growth for Britain.

Other top ranked Yorkshire based companies include Heck! Food, PureGym, Copernus, Southerns and Pet Brands.