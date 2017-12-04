Harrogate Christmas Lights company enters voluntary measures following £1/4 million debt

Spread the news!













Acorn Lighting Services Ltd (Company number 03724243) have entered a legal voluntary arrangement (CVA) to pay off debts of over £1/4 million.

The company was given the contract to supply the Harrogate Christmas Lights for 2016 and this year were once again given the contract for Harrogate and also Knaresborough Christmas Lights.

A corporate voluntary arrangement (CVA) is when a company proposes an agreement with its creditors. This arrangement must be approved by the court, in which the company has formally agreed terms with its creditors for the settlement of its debts

Nearly all the money owed is to the the HM Revenue and Customs, with a 52 monthly payment plan with varying monthly payments from £3,000 to £10,000 per month, to pay back the £245,340 owed.

Acorn Lighting Services contract is with Harrogate Borough Council, who contribute to the overall costs, along with fundraising from the Harrogate at Christmas Group.

The business will now continue to operate, but under constraints such as not being able to pay dividends, sell the business, sell any company assets or increase remuneration – this means that the lights will remain in Harrogate and Knaresborough.