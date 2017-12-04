Harrogate artist draws on local inspiration to raise money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Spread the news!















A set of Christmas cards by renowned local artist Anita Bowerman is proving a real festive draw.

The Harrogate-based artist has produced three card designs – The Essence of Christmas, Yorkshire Farm and Dales and Helicopter and the White Horse – all inspired by a love of Yorkshire, animals and the rapid response emergency service.

Anita has already raised several hundred pounds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance through the sale of a unique piece of intricate paper cut art which was turned into beautiful notelets. All proceeds from the sale of her specially designed Christmas cards will go the charity.

Anita said: As a Harrogate artist and painter, I wanted to use my skills to help this well-loved charity. Anyone of us could need the services of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and it costs £12,000 every day to keep its two helicopters in the sky.

Yorkshire Farm and Dales features farmyard and nativity animals – a tiny brush used to capture their fur and features – lovingly looking up at the Yorkshire Air Ambulance flying over their Dales farmhouse.





The Essence of Christmas includes many things we all associate with the festive period and The Helicopter and the White Horse features the iconic yellow helicopter hovering over children playing in the snow in a Kilburn wood by the famous White Horse.

Anita used a miniature brush to create the incredibly detailed designs which cost £3.50 for a pack of 10 and are available from The Dove Tree Art Studio in Harrogate https://anitabowerman.co.uk or through the Yorkshire Air Ambulance website www.yaa.org.uk

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) serves 5million people across Yorkshire and carries out over 1,250 missions every year. The charity needs to raise £12,000 every day to keep saving lives.

Abby McClymont, Director of Marketing and Communications at Yorkshire Air Ambulance said: Anita’s lovely cards have been so popular this year and we’re seeing more cards than ever before being sold to support the YAA. Her wonderfully picturesque and creative designs really seem to have captured the hearts of our supporters – we’re so glad everyone loves them, and are grateful to Anita for coming up with such beautiful scenes incorporating our helicopters.