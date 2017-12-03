Harrogate Railway Ladies come away with 3 points against Swallownest

Spread the news!















Harrogate Railway Ladies managed to bag all 3 points against Swallownest today with an unconvincing performance resulting in a 5-4 score line.

Goals came from Emma Lansdall (Hat Trick) & Nic Hadley (2) with some football at times outstanding and other times disappointing.

Swallownest tried their hardest and were unlucky not to take something out of this game, but from a Railway perspective 3 more points on the board they move back to the top of the table.

The girls know they need to be much much better to continue to challenge for the top spot in this league as todays performance was a long way off from what they can do.

Player of the match was Jodi Hodgson. Railway travel to local rivals Harrogate Town next Sunday with a 1:30pm KO.