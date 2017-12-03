FC United of Manchester 3  – Harrogate Town 2

Spread the news!













A second half fight back by F C United,robbed Town of all three points at Broadhurst Park, Manchester.

For Town,Ben Parker and Simon Ainge returned from injury,while Mark Beck made his debut at No 9.

After an even first ten minutes,which was played at a high tempo,Town began to dominate.

Parker found Josh Falkingham in midfield and after a smart one two with Jordan Thewlis, he forced Lloyd Allinson to make a brilliant save to keep out his well struck shot.

Four minutes later,Allinson again made a vital save to turn away George Thomson’s goalbound piledriver.

However,Town’s pressure paid off after twentysix minutes, when the unmarked,Jack Vann, headed in a Joe Leesley free kick at the back post.

The Reds began to hit back strongly and skipper Scott Kay hit the outside of the upright from Kieran Glynn’s centre.

As half time neared,Warren Burrrell and Terry Kennedy made important blocks as the Red Rebels piled on the pressure,but four minutes into the second half,the Reds levelled when Craig Lindfield flicked in Tom Walker’s corner.

Beck’s final action before making way for Ainge was to head wide from a Leesley cross, then soon afterwards,sub Ellis Hudson,scuffed an Ainge knock down straight at Allinson.

With eight minutes left Town slipped behind when new player/manager,Tom Greaves, forced in a corner from the right.

Town pushed forward to seek an equaliser and Terry Kennedy headed wide from Thomson’s corner and Agnew drove Parker’s centre at Allinson.

As the game entered stoppage time,Greaves broke away to convert,sub, Connor McCarthy’s cross to make the game safe for United,but in the last minute of the four minutes of added time, Ainge lashed home a penalty after Josh Falkingham had been brought down inside the box.

So Town slip back to third,but have a chance to redeem their fortunes when they entertain,Kidderminster Harriers,on Tuesday evening.

Town,

Belshaw,Vann,Parker(c),Falkingham,Kennedy,Burrell,Thomson,Agnew,Beck(Hudson 77),Thewlis (Ainge 65),Leesley.

Unused subs,Swain,Barr,Cracknell. Att.2394

Scorers Vann 26,Ainge 90+4 Bookings Parker,Falkingham.

F C United of Manchester,

Allinson,Senior,Walker(Wisdom 86),Fagbola,Hughes,Corbett,Glynn,Kay(c),Greaves,Irwin(Palmer 84),Lindfield(McCarthy 89).

Unused subs,Baird,Jones Bookings Hughes,Irwin

Scorers Lindfield 49,Greaves 83,90. Referee Steve Copeland.

By John Harrison.