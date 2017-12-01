Theft from One Stop, Harrogate

Spread the news!















Police are appealing for information to help identify the man in the CCTV images following two thefts that took place at One Stop on Devonshire Place, Harrogate.

The first incident happened on the 29 October 2017 when a man entered the shop shortly before 7pm, and taken several items without making any attempt to pay.

Police also believe that the same man was responsible for a theft that took place at the same shop on 1 November 2017.

Officers want to speak to the man in the CCTV image with the incident.





If you recognise the man or have any information that may assist please contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1972 Matthew Reeve. You can also email matthew.reeve@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170194462.