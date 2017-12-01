Theft from Harrogate Opticians

Spread the news!













Police in Harrogate are appealing for information to help identify the man in the CCTV image, following a theft that took place in Bayfields opticians on Parliament Street in Harrogate.

The incident happened shortly before 3pm on 30 October 2017, when a man entered the shop and took a pair of sunglasses without making any payment.

If you recognise the male or have any information that may assist please contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1972 Matthew Reeve. You can also email matthew.reeve@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170195234



