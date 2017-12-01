CCTV appeal following the theft of two bikes in Harrogate

Spread the news!













Police in Harrogate have issued CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to following the theft of two bicycles from the bike sheds at Taylors Ltd in Harrogate.

In happened between 7.55pm and 8.10pm on Monday 2 October 2017 when three men were observed on CCTV entering the car park of Taylors Ltd on Plumpton Park, Harrogate before leaving the car park in possession of two bikes.

The bikes that were stolen were a whitle Valour Carrera with a red gel seat cover and a blue 2017 Trek DS3 with a size 19 frame and front and rear mudguards.

The police would also like to speak to one of the men in connection with a purse theft in Harrogate.

Despite further enquires Police have been unable to identify the men involved.

If you recognise any of the men or have any information relating to the bikes please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Matthew Reeve.

You can also email matthew.reeve@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170177081



