Handbag snatch from shoppers trolley in Harrogate store

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a handbag snatch that occurred in Harrogate.

A man at Sainsbury’s on Wetherby Road snatched a handbag from a customer’s trolley.

It happened at at approximately 10.50am on 11 November 2017.

We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, police are appealing for information about the suspect involved and whether anyone can identify a man pictured by CCTV, who police want to talk to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Tom Lister. You can also email Thomas.lister@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170203069