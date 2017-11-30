Extreme-ly good year for Harrogate agency

The five new digital experts at Extreme Creations. Top row, from left: Michael Van Rooyen, Simon Rabjohns, Laura Wardropper. Bottom row, from left: Mel Hill, Joe Hryszko

Harrogate-based marketing agency Extreme Creations is celebrating a wealth of successes, including several national award nominations, five new team members and new local and national account wins.

Extreme welcome Joe Hryszko, Michael Van Rooyen, Simon Rabjohns, Mel Hill and Laura Wardropper. The five recruits take up a variety roles across Extreme’s digital marketing portfolio: Simon and Michael both join as developers, Mel as Designer, Joe as Junior Technical SEO Executive and Laura as Social Media Executive.

Antony Prince, MD of Extreme Creations, said: As a proud Harrogate agency, we’re delighted to have the opportunity to work with excellent, local businesses like Norse as well as brands like Bishop Sound. It’s also fantastic to receive national recognition for our client creations. The new additions to our team help us maintain the high standards we set ourselves. Welcome to all the new recruits – we can’t wait to see how they make their mark on Extreme.

This growth in personnel is a result of a steady growth in demand for Extreme’s services from a number of new clients. Norse in Harrogate has chosen Extreme to enhance its online presence, including social media consultancy and digital strategy.





Norse Owner Paul Rawlinson said: We decided to work with Extreme Creations to explore an evidence driven, customer acquisition strategy. I know Extreme have the expertise to deliver insights into our customer base and drive the business forward.

A further account win is Ripon-based premium audio provider, BishopSound. The business, headed by founder Andrew Bishop – previous owner of Carlsbro Sound – has selected Extreme to deliver a complete rebrand. This will entail a new tone of voice, visual identity, bespoke ecommerce website build and ongoing marketing campaign. The comprehensive digital strategy will assist BishopSound as the brand targets further growth throughout Europe and Africa in 2018.

The Harrogate agency has also recently received national award recognition for client creations and projects. The team made their way to London in October having been made finalists in the international DADI Awards, receiving ‘Highly Commended’ in the category of ‘Best Professional Services Website’. Extreme’s other nomination, at the Social Media Communications Awards, was for a social media strategy created on behalf of major convenience retailer, Nisa.