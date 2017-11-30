17-years-old, 10 days and 200 miles

Chloe Bellerby is in the planning stages of a sponsored walk from Leeds to London

Spread the news!













8 Shares

Chloe Bellerby is in the planning stages of a sponsored walk from Leeds to London.

Chloe, aged 17-years-old is a student at Rossett School in Harrogate and is looking to do the long distance trek with her dad.

The challenge will take 10 days and cover 200 miles. The detailed route is still be planned.

Chloe said: We are looking to raise at least £10K for the charity MIND – I just think they are a really worthwhile charity. The walk will start in Leeds and finish in London. Currently I am walking it with my dad, but expect we will have a small team by the team we reach April. But I do need some support to make it all happen. We would love to hear from anybody who could support the event, either with sponsorship, help with organising or accommodation.

Ricky O’Sullivan is a teacher of Sports Studies at Rossett.

Mr O’Sullivan said: Chloe has had a rough couple of years. She has really demonstrated that there are not enough people speaking out and that nobody needs to be alone. She also shows the value of what sport can have in a persons life – the social side, the interaction and just the ability to focus on something else.

Stuart Bellerby is Chloe’s Uncle and is strangely reluctant to join her for the entire 10-days!

Stuart said: We are all just amazingly proud of Chloe to get where she now is. It’s a huge undertaking to walk 20 miles each day for 10 days. She is trying to get me to do the whole walk, but I may just do one of the days, just not all of it!

Chloe has a passion for wanting to help and support others. She has recently won a 2-year football scholarship in New Jersey to play for Sussex College – high praise indeed to her talents, but a sad loss to Harrogate Town Ladies first team.





If you would like to support Chloe, then she is asking that you email the team at the address below.

You can donate now using the Just Giving link.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chloe-bellerby

https://www.mind.org.uk/

email candcfundraise@yahoo.com