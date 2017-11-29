Harrogate Homeless Project Benefits from Co-op Community Fund

Spread the news!















Staff at the Co-op store in Starbeck have presented Harrogate Homeless Project with a donation of £1,608.89 from the organisation’s Local Community Fund.

John Harris, Chair of Harrogate Homeless Project, said: We are very grateful to all the Co-op members who have contributed through the fund and the donation will make a big difference to us, particularly at this time of year when demand for our services is particularly high. We rely on the generosity of our local community to help us meet the running costs of our hostel and day centre, Springboard, both of which provide vital support and advice to single homeless adults in the town.

Members of the Co-op donate one per cent of what they spend on selected own-brand products and services which, together with money from shopping bag sales, helps to fund local projects. Since September 2016 the Co-op has raised more than £20million for community projects.

John was presented with the cheque by Chris Buckley, the manager of the Starbuck Co-op store.