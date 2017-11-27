Witness appeal after dog walker struck by car in Borougbridge

Spread the news!













13 Shares

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following a road traffic collision that occurred in Milby, Borougbridge.

It happened at approximately 11:30am on Saturday 25 November 2017 and involved a male pedestrian from the Kirkby Hill area and an unknown vehicle.

The male had been walking out of Milby past the Grantham Arms pub towards Dishforth with his black Labrador when he was struck on his right side by a passing vehicle. The male was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

The police would like to trace the vehicle which failed to stop. It is described as possibly a Ford Transit style vehicle which would have a damaged nearside wing mirror.

The stretch of road was partially blocked while officers investigated the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may know the whereabouts of the offending vehicle to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

If you can help, please contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for 1309 Wright. You can also email steve.wright1309@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170211600.