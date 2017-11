Spread the news!















The development of the new £7 million endoscopy unit for Harrogate took a big step forward at the weekend.

Many will have seen the 350 tonne crane towering over Harrogate District Hospital as the units were lifted in, section by section.

They were lifted into place above the Maxillofacial Unit, near to the Maternity Unit entrance.

Once complete the unit will have a greatly increased capacity for investigative procedures and treatments.