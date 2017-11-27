Man stabbed outside Harrogate nightclub

Spread the news!















Police are appealing for information regarding a serious assault which occurred on Union Street in Harrogate, in the early hours of Sunday 26 November 2017.

At around 3.15am police were called to attend an incident outside the MOKO Lounge on Union Street where a 21-year-old man from York, who was visiting Harrogate for a night out, had received stab injuries to his abdomen following an altercation.

The man was taken to hospital and received treatment for his injuries. He currently remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them, to assist them in establishing the circumstances around the incident.

Anyone who has any information which would assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to DC Ian Fear. Alternatively you can email Ian.Fear@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk Please quote reference 12170211994.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800555111.