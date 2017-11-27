Enquiries continue in Leeds after 5 die in stolen car collision

Spread the news!















Three boys, aged 12, 14, and 15, and two men, both aged 24, were fatally injured when a stolen black Renault Clio, registration FL06 MWU, left the carriageway and was in collision with a tree in Stonegate Road, Meanwood, shortly before 10pm on Saturday (25 November 2017).

The formal identification process is ongoing and officers are not yet in a position to release or confirm the identities of those involved.





Two males aged 15 were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the incident. One was released under investigation last night and the other remains under arrest.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Griffiths, who is leading the investigation, said: We are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the collision itself and the circumstances surrounding it. At this stage we believe that all those who died were travelling in the Clio at the time of the collision and that it was the only vehicle involved. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has seen the Clio and the manner of its driving in the time leading up to the collision. That vehicle was stolen in the Headingley area at about 6.30pm that day and is believed to have been driven around the Leeds area during that time. We would be interested in anyone who has dashcam footage relating to the vehicle’s movements.

Superintendent Matt Davison, who heads neighbourhood policing for the Leeds District, said: This is a very tragic set of circumstances and our thoughts and condolences go out to everyone who has been affected by it. We are working to support the families involved and the wider community, particularly the schools who have been affected. We are working with the local authority and through our Safer Schools Partnership officers to support the schools at what is a very difficult time. Clearly the families have suffered a devastating loss and we appreciate that emotions will be running high in the community. We would ask that people focus on supporting each other and on supporting the police investigation which will ensure that the circumstances of this incident are fully explored and that the criminal justice process is satisfied.