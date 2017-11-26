Hitting the right notes for the festive season

Members of Rock Up and Sing! will perform in a series of concerts and services this Christmas

The busiest ever festive season awaits for a family of choirs in Harrogate.

Members of Rock Up and Sing! will perform at six events in the space of three weeks as they help local people to get into the festive spirit.

It begins with the Youth Choir performing with Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro at the Harrogate Convention Centre on Saturday, December 2. The talented young singers will also perform festive songs for guests staying at the Cairn Hotel just before Christmas.

Meanwhile, they will join more than 300 members of the adult choirs to finish the festive season in style with a Christmas Spectacular concert at the Royal Hall on Sunday, 17 December 2017.

Choir director Rhiannon Gayle said: This will be out busiest festive season yet, with several performances each week throughout December until Christmas. We’ve been rehearsing festive songs since September, as well as building our repertoire of pop and rock songs across the decades, so we’re raring to go. It’s a privilege to be part of Christmas for so many people through all these events.

As well as celebratory events and concerts, the choirs will be taking part in the Light Up a Life services for Saint Michael’s Hospice and Martin House Children’s Hospice at Ripon Cathedral and Holy Trinity Church in Skipton.

Rhiannon added: Christmas is a time to celebrate and come together with family and friends, but we know it can be hard for some people who are missing loved ones. Taking part in services for Saint Michael’s and Martin House is a real honour, helping to create new memories for local people. We’ve been working on some beautiful pieces of music to suit those events and we’re proud to be able to help everyone mark Christmas in the way that feels right for them.

Rock Up and Sing! will have a few places available for new choir members in the new year, and lower voices are particularly invited to join the tenor and bass sections. Anyone interested in joining should email cath@rockupandsing.com to book a place on one of the taster sessions running for two weeks from January 9.