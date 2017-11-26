Harrogate District – a place of sanctuary for refugees

Spread the news!















The lights are on and Christmas is here in Harrogate! A time for families and festive fun, it is also a time to remember those who sadly cannot be with their loved ones this festive season.

On Thursday 30 November 2017, Olivia Franck of the British Red Cross is coming to Harrogate to hold a free event about International Family Tracing. The tracing service helps to reunite families who have been separated through conflict and persecution – such as local refugees, who are supported by Harrogate District of Sanctuary.

District of Sanctuary will be hosting the International Family Tracing talk following a series of similar successful events which have been held throughout the year. This local organisation offers a range of support to local refugees including befriending, travel, days out, and getting to know the area.

Jenny Traverna, founder of District of Sanctuary said: It has been a great experience getting to know Harrogate’s refugee families. They are both relieved and delighted to be in such a lovely place!

The upcoming event will, she hopes, give Harrogate residents a greater insight into the challenges faced by refugees – whilst also sending a positive message about what can be achieved against seemingly impossible odds.

This free event will be held Thursday 30th November, 7.30pm-9.00pm at Fairfax Community Centre, Fairfax Avenue, HG2 7RU. Refreshments will be provided.

For further questions please contact Jenny Traverna on jtravena@hotmail.co.uk or visit harrogatedistrict.cityofsanctuary.org City of Sanctuary also welcomes requests to support the organisation, including joining as a volunteer.