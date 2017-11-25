Remember loved ones with Light up a Life campaign

Spread the news!















Families have a chance to remember their loved ones while supporting Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People with its annual Light up a Life campaign.

In return for a donation to Martin House, people can make a dedication to their loved ones and will receive a personalised Light up a Life keepsake card.

Their named person will also appear in Martin House’s Books of Dedication, which go on display at St Mary’s Church, Boston Spa, Beverley Minster, St Mary’s Church, Whitby, and Holy Trinity Church, Skipton, between Wednesday 6th December and Saturday 6th January.

Jodie Shepherd, director of fundraising, said: As the year draws to a close it’s a natural time for us to remember loved ones who are no longer with us. With a Light up a Life dedication, you can celebrate a life while making a difference to Martin House children and young people, and their families.

Dedications which are made online are also included on Martin House’s virtual memory tree on its website, as well as in the Books of Dedication, which are updated until Friday 5th January.

Martin House will also hold two Light up a Life services, one at St Mary’s in Boston Spa on Tuesday 5th December, the other at Holy Trinity Church, Skipton, on Wednesday 6th December, both at 7pm.

The services include carols and readings, and a time for reflection. During the services the Martin House Christmas tree will be lit, with each light shining for someone special.

Martin House has been caring for children and young people with life-limiting conditions for 30 years. It supports families from West, North and East Yorkshire at its hospice, in hospitals and in their own homes.

It costs more than £6 million a year to provide its services, the majority coming from donations and fundraising.

You can make your dedication by filling in a Light up a Life form, available from Martin House shops, or online at www.martinhouse.org.uk