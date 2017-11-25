Darlington 2  – 3 Harrogate Town

Spread the news!















Harrogate Town moved into the next round of the F A Trophy, after an incident packed second half at Blackwell Meadows,Darlington.

Town’s recent loan signing from Guiseley,Frank Mulhern,was given a start,while Louis Swain returned to the line up for the first time in eight months.

After a soporific first period,which did little to warm up the four figure crowd,the game caught alight after the break.

It was the Quakers who took the lead after five minutes, when Reece Styche easily beat James Belshaw from the penalty spot, after Greg Mills had been brought down inside the area.

However,two goals in the space of three minutes put Town firmly into the driving seat.

On fifty five minutes Town were awarded a penalty of their own,when Jordan Thewlis was played in by Josh Falkingham,only to be tripped by Wilczynski in the penalty area,allowing Joe Leesley,to convert from the spot.

Next,Lachlan Barr,Town’s loan signing from Bradford City,rose at the near post to head in Leesley’s right wing cross.

Darlington tried hard for an equaliser and were rewarded on eightytwo minutes when Styche broke down the left and drove a low shot past Belshaw.

The prospect of a Tuesday replay loomed large,but Town had other ideas!

In the final minute,Syers conceded a corner and George Thomson’s kick to the near post was headed home by Leesley.

As stoppage time petered away,Thewlis had a chance to make it four but skied his shot over the bar.

So its Town who will be in Monday’s first round draw of the Buildbase F A Trophy.

Town,

Belshaw,Vann,Swain,Falkingham,Kennedy(Barr 38),Burrell,Thomson,Agnew,Mulhern(Hudson 79),Thewlis,Leesley.

Unused subs,Cracknell,Gooda,O’Hanlon. Goals,Leesley 55(p),90 Barr 58

Darlington,

Wilczynski,Trotman,Galbraith,Turnbull,Collins,Brown,Mills(Gillies 81),Portas(Saunders 79),Styche,Syers,Thompson(Caton 81).

Unused subs,Vaulks,Bancroft. Scorers Styche 50(p),82. Att 1127

Referee,B Speedie.

By John Harrison.