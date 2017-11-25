Ashville Sports Centre appoints new manager following £3.8million investment and re-launch

Nigel White, who spent five years with the Royal Logistics Corp as a troop commander before moving into the hotel and leisure industry

Spread the news!















A former army officer who ran leisure and sports activities at a four star Austrian hotel has been appointed as the new manager of Ashville Sports Centre.

Nigel White, who spent five years with the Royal Logistics Corp as a troop commander before moving into the hotel and leisure industry, has taken over the helm of the Yew Tree Lane facility, following the completion of a major £3.8m programme of refurbishment. He returns to his Yorkshire roots following 12 years overseas.

The investment has resulted in significantly upgraded facilities at the Centre including a 22 piece state-of-the-art gymnasium, new dance and fitness studio – with one of the longest ballet barre’s in the area, new changing facilities, a new reception and cafe area, as well as its existing 30m swimming pool – the longest in Harrogate & the District. A number of new instructors have been recruited to offer a varied range of fitness classes.

In addition to being used by pupils from Ashville College during term time, the Sports Centre is available to the public and, is home to a number of sporting clubs and societies.

Richard Marshall, Headmaster at Ashville, said: With the completion of this major investment it was crucial we recruited a manager with significant experience in the leisure industry, one with commercial acumen, and someone who can lead and inspire a team Nigel has the exact capabilities we were looking for to ensure the ‘new’ Ashville Sports Centre quickly secures its place as one of the best facilities of its kind in Harrogate both for our pupils, working in conjunction with our Sports department and, as an external facility for the public.





Nigel White added: The investment has totally transformed the facility and with longer opening hours, will no doubt rival other fitness facilities in the area.

Ashville Sports Centre will open its doors to the public the weekend of the 9th & 10th December between 11am and 3pm on both days.

To pre-register for classes/ activities during the weekend visit www.ashville.co.uk

Following a £3.8m investment, Ashville Sports Centre has state of the art fitness facility for pupils and for members of the public outside School hours.

Facilities include a 22-piece gym; fitness & dance studio – with one of the longest Ballet Barre’s in the area; 20+ fitness sessions taking place every week including indoor cycling, yoga, boxercise and pilates; a 30m swimming pool – the longest in the area; six outdoor tennis courts; two indoor sports halls – offering five a side football, badminton, table tennis and a climbing wall and, an on-site cafe