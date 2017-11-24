Julian Smith MP attends Darley Memorial Hall anniversary celebrations

Spread the news!















Julian Smith MP visited Darley Memorial Hall last week to celebrate the 70th anniversary exhibition and the launch of a new book on the Hall’s history.

Julian received a tour of the exhibition and a copy of the newly unveiled book. The new book chronicles the history of the Hall from its start as a canteen at Scar House Reservoir right up to the present day.

Julian Smith MP said: It was a pleasure to attend the wonderful celebrations at Darley Memorial Hall last week. It was great to be able to recognise the sense of community that the Hall fosters and I pay tribute to the wonderful volunteers who run the hall and the local businesses that kindly support it.