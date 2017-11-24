Front Page Harrogate News 

Julian Smith MP attends Darley Memorial Hall anniversary celebrations

Posted By: Editor 0 Comment
Spread the news!

Julian Smith MP visited Darley Memorial Hall last week to celebrate the 70th anniversary exhibition and the launch of a new book on the Hall’s history.

Julian received a tour of the exhibition and a copy of the newly unveiled book. The new book chronicles the history of the Hall from its start as a canteen at Scar House Reservoir right up to the present day.

Julian Smith MP at Darley Memorial Hall
Julian Smith MP at Darley Memorial Hall

Julian Smith MP said:

It was a pleasure to attend the wonderful celebrations at Darley Memorial Hall last week. It was great to be able to recognise the sense of community that the Hall fosters and I pay tribute to the wonderful volunteers who run the hall and the local businesses that kindly support it.

 

 

 

 


Spread the news!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *