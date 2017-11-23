Image of car released in search for missing Leaann

Spread the news!















Police are continuing to appeal for information as to the whereabouts of Leeann Waldron, 25-years-old, from Harrogate.

She was last seen in her car in Harrogate town centre at approx. 2pm on Tuesday 21 November 2017.

Her car is a metallic silvery blue 57-plate Vaxhall Corsa – ND57 XMP

It is believed the vehicle is likely to be in the Harrogate area.

Her disappearance, and lack of contact with any family, friends and her two children, is extremely out of character.

If you have an immediate sighting of her or the vehicle, please call 999.quoting reference number 1217209396.