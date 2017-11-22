Urgent appeal for information about missing woman from Harrogate

Spread the news!













Police are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of Leeann Waldron, 25-years-old, from Harrogate.

She was last seen in her car in Harrogate town centre at approx. 2pm on Tuesday 21 November 2017.

Her car is a metallic silvery blue 57-plate Vaxhall Corsa.

Her disappearance, and lack of contact with any family, friends and her two children, is extremely out of character.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety and would appeal to anyone who has seen Leanne, or knows of her current whereabouts, to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Please dial 101 with any information quoting reference number 1217209396.

If you have an immediate sighting of her, please call 999.