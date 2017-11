Spread the news!















Police were called at 1.25pm on Tuesday 21 November 2017 to reports that clothing had been stolen from Whites of Harrogate on West Park in Harrogate.

A member of public detained one of the suspects.

A 17-year-old boy from Leeds was arrested and charged with theft from a shop.

He is due to appear at Harrogate Youth Magistrates Court on 6 December 2017.