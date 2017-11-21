Wetherby caravan park goes off-grid

Spread the news!















A Wetherby holiday park have gone entirely off-grid for their electricity supply.

Moor Lodge Caravan Park near Wetherby believes it could now be the only park business in the UK generating 100% of its own power.

All electrical items on the park, from kettles to refrigeration, run completely on green energy produced by woodchips from sustainable forest timber.

In fact, excess electricity produced from its super-efficient gasification boiler is even fed directly into the national grid.

The park has been under the same family’s ownership for 60 years, and is currently under the stewardship of third-generation director James Brown.

His family, says James, has always been mindful of the need to protect the unspoiled character of the beautiful part of countryside in which Moor Lodge is located.

The park provides just over 70 privately owned holiday homes as well as touring pitches, all situated within 30 acres of grounds which include areas of ancient woodland.

James said: We have always tried to ensure that our business has a minimal impact on the natural environment, and to do all we can to encourage the abundant animal and plant life. Now, thanks to our new boiler, the park leaves virtually no carbon footprint, and even produces enough extra clean energy to export to the UK’s national electricity supplies. Moor Lodge has long attracted holiday home buyers and touring guests with a keen interest in the natural world, and they are as excited as we are with what’s been achieved. We always try and use goods and service suppliers from within the region, and so we were also delighted to be able to find a local source for our woodchips. This is one of those rare situations where it really is a win-win all round!





Moor Lodge is self-sustaining not only with electricity, but also with heat demand because the boiler has the additional function of supplying heat for hot water and central heating.

The system has required an investment by the park of £400,000 – but James says that, over time, the cost is likely to be offset with renewable heat incentive payments from the government.

Meanwhile, the park is getting ready to develop a number of new luxury holiday lodges for sale with eco-friendly features to minimise their energy usage.

Although Moor Lodge is positioned within a charming rural village, the park is located not far from the spa town of Harrogate, and only five miles away from Leeds City Centre.