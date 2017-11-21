Serious single vehicle traffic collision on B6451, Norwood

Spread the news!













North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a Road traffic collision that occurred on the B6451 Brame Lane, near to the Sun Inn public house, Norwood, Harrogate

It happened at 0130hrs on Saturday 18th November 2017 and involved a blue Peugeot hatchback containing a 15-year-old female and 22-year-old male both local to the Harrogate area

Both receiving serious injuries as a result and were taken to Leeds General Infirmary via ambulance from the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

If you can help, please contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Steve James. You can also email Steve.james117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP 18112017-0044