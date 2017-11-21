Serious collision near Boroughbridge

Spread the news!















A collison occurred shortly before 5.30am today, Tuesday 21 Novmber 2017, at Stump Cross near Boroughbridge.

The incident happened in a lay by on the A168 and involved a HGV lorry and a black Skoda Fabia.

The road is closed south of the incident at the Marton cum Grafton junction. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.





Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision, is asked to contact police.

Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to the Major Collision Investigation Team or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote incident number NYP-21112-17-0038 when passing on information.