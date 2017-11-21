Police confirm 38-year-old man has died in serious collision near Boroughbridge

Spread the news!













14 Shares

Police can now confirm that the incident on the A168 near Boroughbridge in the early hours of today (Tuesday 21 November 2017) was a fatal collision.

The collision occurred shortly before 5.30am at Stump Cross near Boroughbridge and involved an HGV lorry and a black Skoda Fabia.

The driver of the Skoda, a 38 year old man from the Cleveland area, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has now fully re-opened.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to the Major Collision Investigation Team or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote incident number NYP-21112-17-0038 when passing on information.