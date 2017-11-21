New look, new name and new approach for Harrogate business centre

A local provider of managed business spaces is celebrating its rebrand to Flexspace Harrogate.

Previously known as Evans Easyspace, the business centre on Hartwith Way, is now under new management.

Lee Maytum, Managing Director of Flexspace, explains:

At the start of 2017 we started to merge 50 Evans Easyspace centres across the UK into an existing portfolio of eight Flexspace centres.

The rebrand to Flexspace is, in fact, one of the final steps of the merger. The last six months have been focussed on ensuring each of the new Flexspace centres benefits from improved data connectivity, telecoms, customer service and much more.