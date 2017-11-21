Harrogate Homeless Project Launches New Fundraising Strategy 

Spread the news!















Harrogate Homeless Project has launched a series of new fundraising initiatives, including a corporate patrons scheme, which it hopes will create greater budget certainty for the charity.

The schemes have been designed to make it easier for businesses to get involved and will allow the charity to expand its work to provide the homeless in Harrogate with the strategies, support and services they need to begin the difficult journey back to truly independent living.

The plans are designed to generate a steady income stream and provide corporate and personal supporters with new ways to get involved.

Amongst the initiatives is a scheme to appoint 16 corporate patrons who will each have a plaque on the door of one of the hostel’s bedrooms and a logo on the charity’s website in recognition of their involvement. Supporters can also sponsor one of Harrogate Homeless Project’s No Second Night Out emergency beds, become an official Springboard Supporter or sponsor a chair at the Springboard day centre.

Liz Hancock, Chief Executive of Harrogate Homeless Project said: From time to time we are approached by businesses and individuals who have been inspired by our work and are keen to provide sustained financial support on a regular basis. The contribution made through these new initiatives will make a real difference to our ability to manage resources and plan ahead with certainty.

Regular supporters will donate anywhere between £50 and £1,000 a year to the charity, which operates a day centre in the town centre and five emergency overnight beds in addition to its 16 hostel bedrooms.

Liz added: Every donation to Harrogate Homeless Project – whether people are giving their time as a volunteer, a gift of food or financial support – makes such a difference to the lives of vulnerable people in our area. We are immensely grateful for the continued generosity of individuals and businesses in Harrogate in support of our work and we hope these new initiatives will make it even easier for them to help.

Current Running Costs

Hostel Per week Per month Per annum Milk £60.00 £240.00 £2,880.00 Groceries & domestic supplies £ 40 £160.00 £1,920.00 Electricity £ 45 £180.00 £2,160.00 Water £ 75 £300.00 £3,600.00 Gas Already sponsored by CNG Springboard Per week Per month Per annum Overall cost of S/B £ 550 £2,200.00 £26,400.00 Milk £ 30 £120.00 £1,440.00 Groceries & domestic supplies £20.00 £80.00 £960.00 Electricity £ 70 £280.00 £3,360.00 Water £ 10 £40.00 £480.00 Gas £25.00 £100.00 £1,200.00