Firm rises to the challenge for fundraising fun

Harrogate-based multi-channel retailer High Street TV had their headsets at the ready for Children in Need, raising £750 for the charity through a number of activities.

On Friday 17th November it certainly wasn’t business as usual for the directors of the company as the team joined forces for a huge fundraising effort.

Andrew Malcher, Jim Coleman, Francesca Woodward, John Bramm and Edward Chary left their offices at lunchtime to join staff in the Contact Centre. Donning their headsets, each director was sponsored to spend an hour taking calls from both sales and customer services, with Finance Director Neil Yewdall providing refreshments.

Customers were invited to make a donation to the charity when they called in to make an order which helped contribute to the whopping total that was raised overall.

Traditional fete games were also on offer, with the classic competition ‘Guess the number of sweets in the jar’ keeping staff members guessing.

A raffle that was open to the whole of Central House, the business Headquarters, also proved highly successful, with prizes all provided by the retailer, including a NutriBullet 1200, Squat Magic and Cycle Tone.

Marketing Director Francesca Woodward was delighted with the success of the day, saying: ‘It’s fantastic to see the whole company come together for such a good cause – and we had a lot of fun doing it. The phones at the Contact Centre certainly kept us busy and it was great to get in on the action.’