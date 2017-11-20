Jones Myers expansion to Harrogate coincides with 25-year anniversary 

Spread the news!















Specialist family law firm Jones Myers, which operates out of Leeds and London, has opened a third office in Harrogate to accommodate an increase in instructions from clients in North Yorkshire.

This milestone coincides with the 25th anniversary of the practice, which was founded in Leeds by Peter Jones – one of the country’s leading family lawyers and a former national chairman of Resolution.

Consistently ranked in a joint Top Tier position by the Legal 500 and Chambers guides for Leeds, West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire, the firm’s new offices are located at Windsor House.

Working with clients based regionally, nationally and internationally Jones Myers has earned an enviable reputation working exclusively in divorce, separation, complex financial disputes, children issues and contested wills and estates.

Its team of experts, which include a Deputy District Judge, an experienced mediator, a family law arbitrator and its own in-house barrister, jointly combine 250 years of legal experience.

The move to Harrogate follows the recent expansion of the highly respected children’s department who are regarded as leading experts in issues of residence, contact, relocation, child protection and international child abduction.

Peter Jones said: The services we provide at our Harrogate office complement those at our Leeds and London locations. We are proud to be recognised as lawyers who look for solutions to problems and are acknowledged for supporting families and children. We advise and guide where possible on options which can avoid conflict and unnecessary costs. A big ‘thank you’ to our valued and talented team in what is a momentous year for the firm.