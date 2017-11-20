Harrogate Railway Ladies hit the buffers against Farsley Celtic

Spread the news!













Harrogate Railway Ladies hit the buffers today, playing in the county cup, Railway were well beaten by Farsley Celtic 6-1.

From the start Railway looked bright and put good pressure on Farsley pushing high up early on and having two goes at goal without much from the hosts, it took twelve minutes for Rails Emma Lansdall to find the net with a great lob from 23yards out and put Rail 0-1 up.

This stirred the very young and talented Farsley players into life and from there on they dominated the whole match, after 23 minutes Railway gave away a penalty, this was saved by the cross bar and then cleared by the railway defence three minutes later Farsley won a corner which was duly dispatched into the net with an easy header 1-1. Another two minutes later Farsley showed their slick passing and movement to break round rails defence to make it 2-1.

Railway were resilient throughout the match with full back Leanne Court, player of the match, putting in a great performance as did all the team, but Farsley were just to good and showed why they are playing in the top of the premiere league, one above Railway, the game was dead after the 60th minute when Farsley ran riot for fifteen-minutes scoring 3 quick goals.

The railway ladies should be proud of how they hassled the opposition and never gave up in particular Rails keeper Charllote Donnelly who made some great saves and with 2 minutes to go Farsley bagged their 6th to make it 6-1.

Next week the Railway ladies face Doncaster Belles at Station View in the league.




