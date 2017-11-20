Harrogate baby boxes heading to refugees in Greece

Spread the news!















A Harrogate mum who has developed her own brand of baby boxes has just sent a special consignment to help refugee babies in Greece.

Toni Kitchen is the mumpreneur behind the Arvossa brand, which is now the largest UK-based baby box supplier to the public and private sector.

She was recently approached by a church in Scotland, whose parishioners were keen to send something practical to help refugees in the Mediterranean.

Toni said: Our brand is well known for its high safety standards and this was one factor that led them to approach us. Our baby box has passed the BSEN 1130 safety standard and safety was a major factor for the parishioners when selecting a suitable baby box. In Scotland every new baby receives a baby box from the government which is why the church in Glasgow and its congregation were aware of the concept and its benefits.

The baby box concept originated in Finland where it was part of a range of measures that has helped to reduce infant mortality from one of the highest to one of the lowest in the world. It is a fairly recent concept in the UK that is fast replacing the traditional Moses basket.

Toni added: The baby box is a safe and secure first bed for a baby and the fact that it is lightweight and practical will hopefully make it ideal for use in refugee areas. The boxes have been sent from Harrogate to the United Free Church in Scotland where volunteers have arranged for them to be transported overseas to arrive before Christmas.