Harrogate Town win against Boston United

Harrogate kept up their title challenge with an excellent victory over Boston United.

For Town, Jordan Thewlis replaced Andrew Nelson in the attack, after the on loan striker returned to Sunderland.

Boston made the early running as Town made an hesitant start and Ashley Hemmings flashed a warning shot across the home goal.

Two penalties in two minutes brought the large crowd,swollen by a large contingent from the army, to a state of excitement.

Firstly,Referee Alex Kirkley, penalised Warren Burrell for a push on Gregg Smith and Hemmings lashed a superb penalty into the back of James Belshaw’s net.

But Town were soon level when George Thomson’s long ball found, Josh Falkingham in space on the left, but his run was ended when he was bundled over inside the box.

Although the Pilgrim’s keeper, George Willis, saved Joe Leesley’s penalty, the Town striker was able to knock in the rebound.

Boston then threatened with two dangerous centres from Jay Rollings, while for Town, Leesley’s cross shot from Liam Agnew’s pass whistled across the goal.

On thirty-five minutes, Agnew squandered a good chance to give Town the lead, when he side-footed wide, after Thewlis got behind the defence and squared across goal.

Three minutes later, Town did take the lead with a goal out of the top drawer, after Thomson cut in from the right and unleashed a tremendous left foot drive into the top right hand corner of the net.

In the dying embers of the half,Jack Emmett forced a diving save from Willis with rasping low drive.

Jack Vann replaced,Ryan Fallowfield at the break and soon afterwards, Emmett made way for Mitchell Curry.

The main danger from Boston in the second half, came from a series of towering throws by ex York City player,Sam Muggleton, but the Town defence, led by Man of the Match, Terry Kennedy,held firm.

However, on the hour, Town made the game safe, when Thewlis collected Agnew’s through ball,and outpaced the Pilgrim’s defence to shoot past Willis into the far corner.

Town had chances to add to their goal difference,with Agnew shooting over the bar from a Thewlis pass,and Falkingham hitting the side netting, after good work by Thomson and Curry.

The win meant Town regained the second spot in the table from Brackley.

Harrogate Town 3 Boston United 1 Att 1388

Town

Belshaw,Fallowfield (Vann 45),O’Hanlon,Falkingham(c),Kennedy,Burrell,Thomson,Emmett(Curry 53),Thewlis,Agnew,Leesley.

Unused subs,Cracknell,Gooda.

Booking Leesley.

Scorers, Leesley 6, Thomson 38, Thewlis 58.

Town Man of the Match Kennedy.

Boston

Willis,Yeomans (Clifton 59), Muggleton, McGuire (c), Beatson, McGowan, Hemmings, Keane, Smith(Tshimanga78),

Vince(Thompson 57), Rollins.

Unused subs, Broadfield,Waite.

Booking Smith.

Scorer, Hemmings pen.

By John Harrison.