Harrogate Christmas Market stall holder awards

The Harrogate Christmas Market have announced awards for some of the best stall holders at this years Christmas Market.

Harrogate Christmas Market Organiser, Brian Dunsby, said:

The awards are new introduction for the the Christmas Market this year. They are all about acknowledging the effort that the stall holders put into making their stands look fantastic.

The awards have been given after each of the market volunteers, Market Makers, voted for their best stalls.

Today is the last day of the Christmas Market for 2017.

 

Beautifully Turned are a Harrogate business and have won a Gold Award for their stall in the craft tent.

Ali Robinson of Beautifully Turned said:

It’s a huge pat on the back for all the work by my husband and I think people have liked the quality and finish.


 

Richard Mounteney and Sally Tomkins run Masagical and have received a Gold Award.

Richard said:

I am really proud to have been given the award. We come to the market every year and each year see many of our customers come back year after year.

 

Dianne Halliday of Country Fare said:

The award has been a really nice surprise. We really try and make an effort and make it like a little home from home.

 

GOLD AWARDS

 

C35

Beautifully Turned

Handturned Wooden Gifts

P05

Brown & Blond Events

Brownies & Blondies

P07

Country Fare

Handmade Xmas Cakes Mince Pies

C46

Felt Hoppy

Needle Felt Kits & Decorations

Y01

iBeani

Tablet Beanbags

C06

Massagical

Luxurious Handmade Skincare

C40

Red Paper House

Jewellery

R06

Roanne Nurseries

Bulb bowls, dried fruit, garlands

T04

Wooden Model Company Ltd

Wooden Models and T-Shirts

 

SILVER AWARDS

 

Y06

Archipelago

Christmas Decorations

Y14

Carthy & Black

Cream Liqueurs

Y16

Claire Waters

Fused and Leaded Glass

M16+M17

Crafty Bubble

Decorations Hand Made

L03

Elves in the Wood

Home & Giftware

Y02

Fassi Mare

Luxury Homewares and Gifts

Y05

Fragrance Express UK

Catalytic Lamps

Q04

Karen Fawcett Studios

Ceramic Sculptures of Wildlife

T02

Irvin Confectionary

Aunt Annie’s Confectionary

K01

Lilly’s Do-Nuts

Donuts and Waffles

Y18

Orchards of Husthwaite

Cider, Liqueurs, Beer, Juice

P09

Proof of the Pudding

Homemade Traditional Puddings

Y04

Raydale Preserves

Preserves

 


