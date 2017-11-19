Harrogate Christmas Market stall holder awards

Spread the news!















The Harrogate Christmas Market have announced awards for some of the best stall holders at this years Christmas Market.

Harrogate Christmas Market Organiser, Brian Dunsby, said: The awards are new introduction for the the Christmas Market this year. They are all about acknowledging the effort that the stall holders put into making their stands look fantastic.

The awards have been given after each of the market volunteers, Market Makers, voted for their best stalls.

Today is the last day of the Christmas Market for 2017.

Beautifully Turned are a Harrogate business and have won a Gold Award for their stall in the craft tent.

Ali Robinson of Beautifully Turned said: It’s a huge pat on the back for all the work by my husband and I think people have liked the quality and finish.

Richard Mounteney and Sally Tomkins run Masagical and have received a Gold Award.

Richard said: I am really proud to have been given the award. We come to the market every year and each year see many of our customers come back year after year.

Dianne Halliday of Country Fare said: The award has been a really nice surprise. We really try and make an effort and make it like a little home from home.





GOLD AWARDS

C35 Beautifully Turned Handturned Wooden Gifts P05 Brown & Blond Events Brownies & Blondies P07 Country Fare Handmade Xmas Cakes Mince Pies C46 Felt Hoppy Needle Felt Kits & Decorations Y01 iBeani Tablet Beanbags C06 Massagical Luxurious Handmade Skincare C40 Red Paper House Jewellery R06 Roanne Nurseries Bulb bowls, dried fruit, garlands T04 Wooden Model Company Ltd Wooden Models and T-Shirts

SILVER AWARDS

Y06 Archipelago Christmas Decorations Y14 Carthy & Black Cream Liqueurs Y16 Claire Waters Fused and Leaded Glass M16+M17 Crafty Bubble Decorations Hand Made L03 Elves in the Wood Home & Giftware Y02 Fassi Mare Luxury Homewares and Gifts Y05 Fragrance Express UK Catalytic Lamps Q04 Karen Fawcett Studios Ceramic Sculptures of Wildlife T02 Irvin Confectionary Aunt Annie’s Confectionary K01 Lilly’s Do-Nuts Donuts and Waffles Y18 Orchards of Husthwaite Cider, Liqueurs, Beer, Juice P09 Proof of the Pudding Homemade Traditional Puddings Y04 Raydale Preserves Preserves