Black Friday comes early to the West Park

Spread the news!















Following the success of last year’s late-night shopping evening on Harrogate’s West Park, businesses have joined forces again to bring Black Friday early to the area.

Twelve businesses have collaborated to line up a host of offers to attract shoppers to the south side of the town centre, including discounts, a raffle and even sausage-making, on Thursday 23 November.

The initiative has been put together by the West Park Hotel, with 11 other participating businesses on West Park, to take place on the eve of Black Friday, the sales day which kicks off the USA Christmas shopping rush and has now become a tradition in the UK.

West Park Hotel Manager Nathan George said: We put together our own late-night shopping event for the area last year because we were all conscious that some shoppers head straight for the town centre and may miss out what we have to offer and it proved really popular so we were delighted when the other businesses in the district agreed to take part again.

Offers on the night range from discounts of up to 20 per cent, vouchers in return for spending a set amount, goody bags, tastings and demonstrations. The West Park itself is offering a 20 per cent discount on food and a free glass of fizz when dining and other businesses taking part are Boho Chic, Cook, Cotswold, Georgie’s, Lynx, Moda In Pelle, OKA, Orvis, Specialized, Weetons and Whites.



